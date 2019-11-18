Antonio Tsialas’ Parents Offer $10K Reward for Information about Death of Son

NEW YORK – Antonio Tsialas, 18, a Greek-American freshman at Cornell University and Miami native was found dead by Fall Creek Gorge two days after he went missing following a frat party on October 24. His parents, Flavia and John Tsialas are offering a $10,000 reward for information about their son’s death.

The family made their plea through two full-page ads in the Ivy League school’s student newspaper, the Cornell Daily Sun, the family’s lawyer, David Bianchi told CNN.

The devastated parents also released a plea for information on Facebook on November 11.

The full text of the statement follows: