Thailand Approves Exports of Greek Kiwi Fruit

BANKONG- Thailand’s Agriculture Ministry approved the export of Greek kiwi fruit, according to the Greek ministry on Monday.

Over four days, a mission of Thai officials were given tours of kiwi plantations in northern Greece – Thessaloniki, Imathia and Pieria prefectures – including facilities where the fruit was selected and packaged for shipping.

They also paid a visit to the official phytosanitary services to confirm health requirements for import into Thailand.

Recently Greece signed an updated protocol of cooperation with China, to include all producing regions of Greece instead of the original approved six.