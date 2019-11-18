Three Greek Diaspora Scientists Admitted to the Russian Academy of Sciences

MOSCOW- Three Greek diaspora scientists were admitted to the Russian Academy of Sciences, following a decision at a November 15 academic assembly, it was reported on Monday.

Christos Tachtsidis (born 1953) is a prominent ophthalmologist and president of the Association of Moscow Greeks, Valentin Ananikov (born 1975) is a Doctor of Chemistry and Ivan Stilidis (born 1964) is the director of the Nikolai Blokhin Russian Cancer Research Center.

The Russian Academy of Sciences comprises a network of scientific research institutes from across the Russian Federation, including additional scientific and study facilities such as libraries, publishing units and hospitals.