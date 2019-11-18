Germany Presents TIF Logo as Honored Country, at Innovation Forum Hosted by SNF

ATHENS- Germany presented the logo it will use as the honored country at the Thessaloniki International Expo (TIF) 2020 on Monday, through German Ambassador to Greece Ernst Reichel at the first innovation forum between the two countries hosted at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens.

“With the Innovation Forum, we are launching our joint course towards the 85th TIF in September next year,” said Reichel when he briefly addressed the forum, where Greek and German firms are meeting to exchange expertise and organize parallel workshops under the title ‘Innovation as a Growth Lever: A Greek-German Cooperation’, which is organized by the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the German embassy.

In a statement, the embassy said how the country’s participation as an honored country at TIF proves that Germany and Greece are shaping the future as equal partners.

The embassy’s statement continues to say that while at the largest annual Greek trade expo, Germany will seize the opportunity to deepen Greek-German cooperation, not only at political and economic level but throughout the spectrum of collaborations, supporting Greece’s positive course.

During the forum event, companies operating in Greece and Germany will share successful case studies in innovation. Best practices from both countries relating to new technologies and investment prospects, as well as ideas on how artificial intelligence should be applied, will also be presented.