Maria Mavroudi: A Passionate Navigator in the Calm and the Storm

Maria Mavroudi’s journey started from the Aegean island of Astypalea, continued in Athens, London, New York, and Piraeus, and returned her to her homeland, Astypalea.

In New York, at the famous American P&I Club, as Business Development Manager, she was looking to raise the Club’s brand name in the market and develop underwriting opportunities, and she was the youngest Marine manager at Marsh LLC, Greece. An active member of WISTA (Women in Shipping & Trading Association), she also serves as an …