Greek Diaspora Minister Diamataris in Washington

By TNH Staff November 18, 2019

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs with responsibility for Greeks Living Abroad, Antonis H. Diamataris. Photo by Eurokinissi/Giorgos Kontarinis.

WASHINGTON- Greece’s Minister for GreekS Abroad Antonis Diamataris, having already visited Patriarch Theodoros of Alexandria in Egypt and the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, is in Washington, DC for the conference Southeast Europe and East Med: New Strategies, New Perspectives.

He is scheduled to participate Nov. 19 in a panel discussion on “how to deepen the bilateral relationship through Congressional action” as part of his duties since he took a temporary leave from his position as Publisher/Editor of The National Herald to assume his post with the government of New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The new minister has been active and helping aid the government’s plan to give Greeks abroad the right to vote in national elections, which he said was “self-evident” with New Democracy the first party to do so.

