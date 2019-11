LESVOS- At least 658 migrants and refugees were rescued in 20 separate operations in the eastern Aegean between Friday morning and Monday morning, the Greek coast guard said.

In the same period, a total of 730 migrants and refugees landed on the islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Farmakonisi and Kastellorizo (or Megisti) after crossing from Turkey, the coast guard said.