Patelis: Greece’s Digital Transformation

ATHENS- Alexis Patelis, financial adviser to the Prime Minister, focused on the government’s policy for the digital transformation of the country, attracting new investment, reforming insurance, managing private debt and upgrading the country’s education system at the dinner hosted by the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Sunday. The dinner was part of the first Greek-German Innovation Forum “Innovation as a Growth Lever – A Greek-German Cooperation” being held on Monday.

The Forum is jointly organised by the Hellenic-German Chamber and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, with a donation from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

In particular, Patelis referred to the country’s digital transformation, stressing that the government’s primary goal was to first simplify public-sector processes and afterwards digitise them. “At this stage all bureaucratic processes are being evaluated in order to remove whatever is deemed unnecessary and to create a unified portal, gov.gr, which will function as one-stop shop for every contact between the citizens and state. This plan is in line with the standards of the UK Digital Service,” Patelis added.