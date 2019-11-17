Seven Arrested, Two Detained at Police Operations in Exarchia (Vid)

By ANA November 17, 2019

Riot police guard at Syntagma square during a rally in Athens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – Seven persons were arrested while two more were detained at a police operation in two apartment buildings in the Athens district of Exarchia.

Six of the arrested were found in a room on the roof of a building on Spyrou Trikoupi street. In the room police found firebombs, gas masks, stones and other objects.

One person was arrested outside the same building and two others were detained at a raid in a building on Stournari street next to the Polytechnic.

