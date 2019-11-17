Greece: March to the US Embassy Starts in Athens (Vid & Pics)

ATHENS – The traditional march to the US Embassy held in Athens each year on the anniversary of Polytechnic uprising kicked off on Patission Street outside the Polytechnic on Sunday afternoon.

Many people honoured this year the Polytechnic uprising and left some flowers to the monument and the gate broke the tank in the night of November 17, 1973.

Six persons have been detained at a police operation in an apartment building in the Athens district of Exarchia.

Police said that the six suspects were in a room on the roof in which police found firebombs, gloves, stones, gas masks and other objects.

The gates of Athens Polytechnic close and the traditional commemoration event of the 17 November Committee took place after the roll call of the dead and the playing of the anthem of the Polytechnic uprising. The commemoration events will culminate with the major march to the US Embassy in Athens.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras takes part in the Polytechnic uprising march

SYRIZA leader and former prime minister Alexis Tsipras participates in the Polytechnic uprising march currently underway.

Tsipras is leading the block of SYRIZA along with former parliament president Nikos Voutsis, SYRIZA’s general secretary Panos Skourletis, former Attica regional governor Rena Dourou and other party cadres.

Earlier in a post on Facebook Tsipras has referred to the Polytechnic uprising anniversary. “This year we have many reasons to be there. Not only because the old fans of the junta are not in the margin but in governmental positions. Not only because the violent repression is upgraded to government’s necessity strategy. We will be there mostly to send a message of resistance against the wave of conservatism and setback but also to those that have already assumed that we have reached the end of the story”.