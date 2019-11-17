Greece: March to the US Embassy Starts in Athens (Vid & Pics)

By ANA November 17, 2019

University students hold a blood-stained Greek flag from the deadly 1973 student uprising during a rally in Athens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – The traditional march to the US Embassy held in Athens each year on the anniversary of Polytechnic uprising kicked off on Patission Street outside the Polytechnic on Sunday afternoon.

Many people honoured this year the Polytechnic uprising and left some flowers to the monument and the gate broke the tank in the night of November 17, 1973.

Six persons have been detained at a police operation in an apartment building in the Athens district of Exarchia.

Police said that the six suspects were in a room on the roof in which police found firebombs, gloves, stones, gas masks and other objects.

A protester burns a US and NATO flags during a rally in Athens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
Riot police guard the U.S. Embassy as protesters take part in a rally in Athens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

The gates of Athens Polytechnic close and the traditional commemoration event of the 17 November Committee took place after the roll call of the dead and the playing of the anthem of the Polytechnic uprising. The commemoration events will culminate with the major march to the US Embassy in Athens.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras takes part in the Polytechnic uprising march

SYRIZA leader and former prime minister Alexis Tsipras participates in the Polytechnic uprising march currently underway.

University students shout slogans during a rally in Athens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Tsipras is leading the block of SYRIZA along with former parliament president Nikos Voutsis, SYRIZA’s general secretary Panos Skourletis, former Attica regional governor Rena Dourou and other party cadres.

Earlier in a post on Facebook Tsipras has referred to the Polytechnic uprising anniversary. “This year we have many reasons to be there. Not only because the old fans of the junta are not in the margin but in governmental positions. Not only because the violent repression is upgraded to government’s necessity strategy. We will be there mostly to send a message of resistance against the wave of conservatism and setback but also to those that have already assumed that we have reached the end of the story”.

Riot police guard the U.S. Embassy as protesters take part in a rally in Athens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Riot police guard at Syntagma square during a rally in Athens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Several thousands people march to the U.S. Embassy in Athens under tight police security to commemorate a 1973 student uprising that was crushed by Greece’s military junta, that ruled the country from 1967-74. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
University students shout slogans during a rally in Athens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Protesters shout slogans during a rally in Athens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Several thousands people march to the U.S. Embassy in Athens under tight police security to commemorate a 1973 student uprising that was crushed by Greece’s military junta, that ruled the country from 1967-74. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
Protesters shout slogans during a rally in Athens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Several thousands people march to the U.S. Embassy in Athens under tight police security to commemorate a 1973 student uprising that was crushed by Greece’s military junta, that ruled the country from 1967-74. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
University students shout slogans as they hold a blood-stained Greek flag from the deadly 1973 student uprising during a rally in Athens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Several thousands people march to the U.S. Embassy in Athens under tight police security to commemorate a 1973 student uprising that was crushed by Greece’s military junta, that ruled the country from 1967-74. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
University students hold a blood-stained Greek flag from the deadly 1973 student uprising during a rally in Athens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
University students hold a blood-stained Greek flag from the deadly 1973 student uprising during a rally in Athens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Several thousands people march to the U.S. Embassy in Athens under tight police security to commemorate a 1973 student uprising that was crushed by Greece’s military junta, that ruled the country from 1967-74. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
University students shout slogans during a rally in Athens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Several thousands people march to the U.S. Embassy in Athens under tight police security to commemorate a 1973 student uprising that was crushed by Greece’s military junta, that ruled the country from 1967-74. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available