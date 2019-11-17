Baby from Congo Dies in Moria, Greece from Dehydration

MYTILENE, Greece – The death of baby from Congo was confirmed by the administration of Moria hotspot. The baby was taken to the hotspot health centre on Sunday 10 November and the doctor detected symptoms of dehydration probably due to pathological reasons. The infant was transferred to Mytilene hospital that was pronounced dead on arrival.

The coroner of Mytilene that examined will issue his report which is expected to shed light on the reason of the baby’s death.

The baby was hosted with its family that have applied for asylum.