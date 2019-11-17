Maria Prevezanou: Staying Ahead of the Game in a Man’s World

Maria Prevezanou is the principal of Evmar Marine Services Ltd, an independent brokering company specializing in marine insurance products such as P&I, H&M, War.

It is a well-established company with offices in Piraeus that has insured more than 650 vessels and has a substantial client list of prominent shipowners, including some of the most influential Greek names in shipping.

Prevezanou has also been treasurer on the Board of Directors of the Piraeus Marine Club since 1996.

On behalf of the Board of the …