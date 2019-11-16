Draft Law on Liberalisation of Energy Market Tabled in Parliament

ATHENS – The draft law on the liberalisation of the energy market, the modernisation of PPC, the privatisation of DEPA (Public Gas Company) and the support of the renewable energy sources was tabled to the parliament’s Standing Committee on Production and Trade late Friday.

According to the Energy and Environment Ministry, the draft law aims at the streamlining of the electricity rates for over 1600 kWh night consumption which is expected to bring a substantial relief to the households.

It also deals with hiring staff issues in PPC, transfers, voluntary departures, the guarantee of Crete’s electricity supply, the support of electricity production from renewable energy sources, electromobility and other.