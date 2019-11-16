Gianaris Accepting Entries in Thanksgiving Creative Program

ASTORIA – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris is once again hosting his annual Thanksgiving-themed creative program, inviting young people from across western Queens to submit a creative depiction showing what they are thankful for this time of year.

“This program provides students an opportunity to reflect on the holiday season and learn to express themselves creatively,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris. “I encourage young people to embrace their creative spirit this Thanksgiving season.”

Entries are being accepted on Senator Gianaris’ website (gianaris.nysenate.gov) from students in Kindergarten through Sixth grade.

Students are encouraged to submit works of art, poems, and short stories.

Entries are due by November 25.