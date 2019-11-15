President Pavlopoulos receives a team of “The Smile of the Child”

ATHENS- President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos underlined the importance of defending the rights of children in a statement on Friday ahead of November 20, the 30th anniversary since the signing of the UN Treaty of Children’s Rights. Pavlopoulos was meeting with the Children’s Rights Team of the European School Competition “YOU SMILE”, organised by ‘The Smile of the Child’ charity, at the presidential mansion.

Pavlopoulos said that this was a very important declaration and a part of international law that allowed all legal orders to incorporate childrens’ rights, which are valuable.

“It is our duty and I declare it as President of Republic, to defend childrens’ rights and, chiefly, to give you the opportunity to participate from early on. The future, after all, belongs to you,” Pavlopoulos said, addressing the children.