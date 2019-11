CHERRY HILL, NJ – AHEPA initiated 15 new members at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill on November 13. The new members were sworn in by AHEPA Supreme President George Horiates. The AHEPA Chapters participating were Camden #69, Upper Darby Thermopylae #445, Philadelphia Hercules #29, and Vineland, NJ #162.

