I am nothing without my Greek mother. It’s the reason why I created a cookbook based on all my mama’s Greek food recipes. My Big Fat Greek Cookbook is my love letter to her for the sacrifices she made to give us siblings the life she never had.

“I love you, my son,” never rolled off my mother’s tongue because she just wasn’t brought up to express herself that way. But her succulent comfort food, prepared with such unwavering focus, speaks …