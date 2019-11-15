Mitsotakis: The Prepaid Special Consumption Tax Will Be Returned to Winemakers (Video)

NAOUSSA- The government will soon be passing legislation that will allow a return of the prepaid special consumption tax on wine to winemakers, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at his meeting on Friday with winemakers at a winery in the region of Imathia.

The prime minister said that the government will try to include this legislation in the new draft budget that is expected to be put to a vote in the next two or three weeks, noting that the special consumption tax on wine was an unfair tax introduced by former the SYRIZA government.

Mitsotakis announced the government’s decision to support the winemaking sector and especially Greek wine exports, increasing the land devoted to vine cultivation and wine production. He emphasised the importance of high quality and briefed them regarding his contacts during his recent visit to China, with the aim of promoting Greek wines.

He also referred to the trade mark for products from Macedonia that was presented on Thursday, noting that it can find its best expression in the wines of Imathia.

On their part, the winemakers asked for the protection of the vineyard zone of Naoussa where the variety Xinomavro is cultivated, underlining that their profession is in a crisis and the legislation is lagging behind, there are structural problems that must be resolved and pointed out that the taxation is very high.