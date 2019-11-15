Live: US Diplomat Arrives for Impeachment Hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine has arrived on Capitol Hill to testify in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Marie Yovanovitch is the witness for the second day of public hearings. She’s expected to tell lawmakers about her sudden ouster as President Donald Trump recalled the career ambassador back to the United States.

AWAITING: The House Intelligence Committee holds an open hearing for the Trump Impeachment Inquiry, with testimony from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. LIVE BLOG: https://fxn.ws/2XlV4J1Tune in to Fox News Channel for live coverage. Posted by Fox News on Friday, November 15, 2019

Other diplomats testifying in the investigation have defended Yovanovitch, saying she was the target of “smear” campaign by the president’s allies. She has served both Democratic and Republican presidents.

The rare impeachment inquiry is focused on Trump’s actions toward Ukraine. Democrats say it amounts to bribery, as the president withheld military aid to Ukraine while he pushed the country to investigate rival Democrats, including Joe Biden.

Trump calls the probe a hoax and says he did nothing wrong.