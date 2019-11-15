Mitsotakis: This Is the Living History of Deindustralisation and Reindustralisation

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday visited the Hellenic Steel industrial plant at Diavata, Thessaloniki, which is resuming its operation after five years.

Mitsotakis was briefed by the new investors (an American company) about their plans and congratulated Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and his staff, who worked on the project.

This government actively supports entrepreneurship and investment initiatives, stated the prime minister during a tour of the Hellenic Steel factory. “This is the living history of deindustralisation and reindustralisation,” he added, referring to Hellenic Steel.

He underlined that the specific investment signals the immediate resumption of the factory’s operation, which will bring substantial benefits to the Greek economy and create hundreds of jobs, with multiple benefits for the economy of northern Greece.

The advisor of the new investors, Nikolaos Ritas, gave the prime minister a tour of the premises.

The plant suspended its operations in November 2014.

Later, the prime minister will tour the region of Imathia and visit the village of Aghia Varvara where he will meet with farmers and with wine producers.