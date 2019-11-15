Villagers Protest Greek Monastery Offer to House Syrian Refugees

KATO DIVRIS, ILIA- With several villages vehemently blocking the resettling of refugees and migrants in hotels, The Metropolis of Ilia, in the western Peloponnese, said it would host several single-parent families of asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors in two monasteries in the region, but that was met with fierce opposition from residents.

A bus attempted to transfer about 60 refugees – mostly women and children – to the Monastery of Poretso, which lies at the foot of Mount Erymantho, said Kathimerini, before running into the residents who didn’t want them, causing the bus to go to the nearby Kato Divris Monastery.

According to local news websites, about 50 to 60 Syrian families were to move into the newly-renovated Monastery of Poretso, which lies at the foot of Erymanthos mountain, at an altitude of 794 meters, some 2,605 feet.

The monastery had been abandoned for years until the Metropolis decided to undertake a complete renovation, using funds secured through the country’s national tourism board (EOT) but set aside plans to make it a hostel, and said it would house the Syrian refugee instead.

The Metropolis will also open the Monastery of Kato Divris as soon as maintenance work has been completed at the site near the village by the same name, with a third option a pupils’ hostel in Filothei, which hosts 25 school and university students. The Metropolis said there is room available for another 50 people.