Mitsotakis Speaks on the Phone with Merkel on Migration Issue

ATHENS- Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the telephone, during a scheduled call, regarding European matters and the migration issue.

Earlier this morning, the ferry “Nissos Samos” docked at Piraeus port at 06:30 on Friday morning bringing 36 migrants and refugees from Lesvos and seven from Chios to the mainland. The foreign nationals will be transferred by bus to refugee accommodation facilities.

Additionally, the ferry “Blue Star 2” arrived in Piraeus port at 8:05 with 18 migrants and refugees from Kos and 51 from Leros.