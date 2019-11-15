New Democracy Law Seen Benefiting Money Laundering, Corruption

ATHENS- Taking power in July on pledges to combat corruption, Greece’s ruling New Democracy pushed through the Parliament a measure that will let people charged with fraud and money laundering to recover assets frozen by courts if they aren’t tried within 18 months, although the process takes three to five years or more.

That essentially means that everyone facing charges – a dozen Greek shipowners, prominent businesspeople and former bankers accused of breach of trust who are a core constituency of the party – could get back some $1.2 billion that had been seized, said the Financial Times.

The law, said the paper, appears to overturn Greece’s commitment to international standards on combating corruption and money-laundering and was an amendment tucked into a bill that reversed lenient sentencing passed by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA for crimes such as rape and abuse of children, and opening the door for the possible release of anarchists and terrorists – a move decried by the Conservatives just before they won July 7 snap elections.

The Financial Action Task Force, the global anti-money laundering watchdog, and GRECO, the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption monitoring body, said cash and properties seized during a criminal probe should remain frozen until all judicial procedures are completed.

Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras filed the amendment minutes before the final session of debate on the new law without giving a legal explanation of why Greece was breaking with its previous practice, the economic news site said.

Former premier and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who had accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of being an elitist pandering to oligarchs and the rich – the Conservatives leader family is well-heeled – immediately pounced.

Tsipras submitted a written question to the premier asking: “Why have you chosen to show leniency to white-collar criminals in high political and financial circles who have exploited their position close to power . . . for personal gain?” Tsipras asked.

None of the accused who are set to benefit – whose assets were frozen from two to seven years ago – have ever appeared in court in a country where it can take a decade or more for even serious charges to be heard because of a backlog of score of thousands of cases.

The move surprised lawyers and judges, the site said, because Mitsotakis said he would show he wasn’t a champion of the rich and pledged to go after corruption after accusing Tsipras and SYRIZA of not doing that – after the Leftist leader had accused 10 political rivals, including from New Democracy of taking bribes from the Swiss drug company Novartis.

That was based on the claims of three secret whistleblowers but not a shred of evidence has been produced as the case has unraveled, although still being pushed by a prosecutor while a former SYRIZA minister has been accused of trying to meddle in the affair.

“There’s more than a reputational issue at stake here . . . Greece is now more likely to be re-rated downwards in international indices of where to do business, with knock-on effects on investor interest,” a senior Athenian lawyer who declined to be named told the site.

The amendment requires judicial committees to be set up around Greece to examine almost 900 cases of suspected money-laundering within the next three months and decide which of them justify extending the asset freeze for at least another 18 months.

“It’s unlikely the committees would be able to identify many assets that were the products of criminal activity given these time constraints,” the official said. A FATF official warned last week: “If a country passed a law requiring assets related to money laundering or terrorism to be automatically released after being frozen for a specific period but before a final judicial ruling . . . then FATF would be most concerned.