National and Kapodistrian University of Athens’ New BA Program Taught in English

ATHENS – The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece, proudly announces its new BA Program in the Archaeology, History, and Literature of Ancient Greece which is the first undergraduate BA program taught in English at a Greek public University and is addressed exclusively to prospective University students from countries outside the European Union.

The four academic years of study, 248 ECTS, with Tuition fees: 6,000 Euro annually, offers a great opportunity for students. The application deadline is March 31, 2020.

The program will accept students from the academic year 2020-21 and has already had a discussion with representatives of the U.S. Embassy to Greece and the Fulbright Foundation.

The innovative characteristic, which sets it apart from other similar programs of various international universities, is summarized in the following elements:

It combines the disciplines of archaeology, ancient history and ancient Greek literature in a unique synthesis;

It is based on a carefully designed combination of instruction in the classroom and instruction on-site, during frequent visits to archaeological sites and other locations of cultural interest.

International students will immerse themselves into the study of ancient Greek civilization exactly where this civilization was born and flourished. They will become part of the landscape they study, in ideal physical interaction with it, next or close to world famous monuments, such as the Parthenon, Delphi, and Olympia, etc.;

The students will have the unique opportunity to participate actively in university excavations, both in the broader district of Attica and in sites of Northern Greece – this is a dream for many foreign students of Classics, even for people who are not Classical experts, yet admire the Ancient Greeks and their culture;

Alongside their core studies, the prospective students will have the chance to study the Modern Greek language as a second language, at the Modern Greek Language Teaching Centre, which offers every year high-quality, specialized language instruction to thousands of foreign students.

More information is available online: https://baag.uoa.gr

The program’s e-brochure: https://synergasia.uoa.gr/modules/document/file.php/ADM102/Parousiasi_A4_School_of_Philosophy.pdf