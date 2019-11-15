Passenger Traffic in Greek Airports Up 5.1% in Jan-Oct

ATHENS- Passenger traffic in Greek airports grew 5.1 pct in the January-October period this year, totalling 60,262,301 passengers, from 57,350,192 passengers in the same period last year, the Civil Aviation Authority said in a report on Thursday.

The authority said that the number of flights made in Greek airports totaled 491,389 in the 10-month period (of which 187,332 domestic and 304,057 international), an increase of 4.3 pct compared with the corresponding period last year. The report showed that Ioannina airport recorded the biggest percentage increase in passenger traffic (27.5 pct or 117,592 passengers), followed by Naxos (22.1 pct or 98,050 passengers) and Kalamata (20.6 pct or 327,567 passengers).

In October, passenger traffic totaled 5,782,940 for an increase of 7.6 pct compared with the same month last year, while the number of flights in Greek airports rose 5.4 pct to 47,332. International passenger arrivals totaled 1,870,027 in October, up 8.4 pct from 2018. The airports of Athens, Heraklion, Thessaloniki, Rhodes and Chania recorded the biggest passenger traffic increase in October.