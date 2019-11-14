Turkish F-16 Fighter Jets Fly Over Kastellorizo and Ro Islands, Enter Athens FIR

KASTELLORIZO- Three Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over Kastellorizo island on Thursday afternoon, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff reported on Thursday.

Another Turkish F-16 fighter jet entered the Greek capital Athens’ FIR at 26,000 feet at 15:05 pm without first submitting a flight plan.

At 15:39 pm on Thursday, two Turkish F-16 fighter jets that had entered Athens FIR without first submitting a flight plan flew over Kastellorizo again, at 29,000 feet, while at 16:19 pm and also twenty minutes later the same fighter jets flew over Ro island at 29,000 ad 30,000 feet respectively.

In all incidents, the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek fighter jets as per international protocol.