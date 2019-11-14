Rep. Sarbanes Hosts Consumer Protection Forum on November 18

ODENTON, MD – U.S. Representative John Sarbanes hosts the Consumer Protection Forum at the Odenton Library, 1325 Annapolis Road in Odenton, on Monday, Nov. 18, 1:30-3:30 PM.

Learn how to guard against IRS and Social Security fraud, impostor scams, data breaches, and ID theft from representatives at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).

Doors open at 1:30 PM. Congressman Sarbanes’ Opening Remarks will be at 2 PM followed by a presentation by FTC and USPIS Officials at 2:30 PM

More information is available by phone: 410-832-8890.

To RSVP, please visit sarbanes.house.gov/events.