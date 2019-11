My name is Mihalis Veziris and I was born to Greek Smyrniotes parents: Manolis and Aphrodite Veziris (nee Papadakis) in 1900. Our Father and mother were born in 1860 and 1865 and married in May 1885. My three siblings George Maria, and Alexandra were born in 1890, 1906 and 1905 respectively. Manolis inherited a carpet factory from his father, Iacovos who died in 1900 which he ran until 1922.

We lived in Bournabat, a suburb of Smyrna, where wealthy Greek and …