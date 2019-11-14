University Student Protest Over Academic Asylum Concludes in Central Athens

ATHENS- A rally by university student associations protest over changes in academic asylum and other university regulations by the current government concluded on Thursday after minor incidents.

Students marched from Panepistimiou Street in Athens to Parliament and back to the Polytechnic University on Patission. The march was marked by the attack of a news photographer by a group of unidentified people who also damaged slightly a store on Voukourestiou Street.

Traffic at the center was gradually restored.