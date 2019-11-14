Despite Big Benefit Cuts, Greece Great for Pensioners

ATHENS- Although Greek pensioners have been hit with benefit and lump sum cuts repeatedly during a 9 1/2-year economic crisis worsened for them by harsh austerity measures, a study finds it’s still among the best places in the European Union for them.

The survey by a study by Blacktower Financial Management puts Greece in fourth place, among 40 European countries, behind Spain, Finland, Italy, Slovenia and The Netherlands, including ties for position.

Factors taken into consideration included the cost of living, average life expectancy, residential prices, the total number of pensioners, climate, environmental quality and crime rates but the high standing for Greek pensioners wasn’t explained beyond that as they struggled and taken to the streets in repeated failed protests against austerity imposed by successive governments before three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($358.57 billion) expired on Aug. 20, 2018.