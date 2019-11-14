Greek EU Migration Chief Backs Deportations from Greek Islands

ATHENS- Margaritis Schinas, the European Commissioner in charge of migration – from Greece’s ruling New Democracy – said the government has the right to expel refugees and migrants deemed ineligible for asylum as it tries to deal with a rekindling of the crisis.

Schinas succeeded fellow New Democracy colleague Dimitris Avramopoulos – who did little to help his own country as the refugee and migrant crisis overwhelmed Greece – when a new commission began its work Nov. 1.

Schinas’ portfolio is now called Promoting the European Way of Life instead of Promoting Our European Way of life after critics said the original name smacked of far-right anti-immigration populism to pacify some of the European Union’s countries who don’t want any.

He said his main priority will be to find a sustainable, coherent and integrated European refugee and migration policy without explaining why that hadn’t already been done when Avramopoulos was in charge.

Schinas didn’t talk to reporters, sending out a a pre-recorded message for the 2019 Thessaloniki Summit on Nov. 14, using carefully-phrased diplomatic language of platitudes that didn’t explain what he would actually do.

“Europe will remain a destination for asylum and will always offer a shield for the weak and the oppressed. But at the same time, anyone who does not enjoy asylum protection, who has no reason to remain under the banner of Europe will have to return,” he was quoted as saying by Greece’ state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

He didn’t explain why Europe would be a destination for asylum since the border closed its borders to refugees and migrants and the bloc’s policy only allows them to seek sanctuary in the first country in which they arrive, almost always Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain as they can’t land in countries such as Germany, which most prefer.

Schinas said the new migration policy should offer joint border management, effective border controls, the completion of the common European asylum policy, better integration of third-country nationals into European societies and the establishment of a common strategy to attract highly qualified immigrants, without adding why that hadn’t been done already.

Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Greece, overwhelmed with more than 78,000 refugee and migrants, including more than 33,700 on islands sent thereby Turkey – where they first went fleeing war and strife in their homelands – wants to speed asylum applications but also deportations, aiming at sending at least of them back 20,000 to Turkey.