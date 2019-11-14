Greek Businesses Used Software to Evade Paying Taxes

ATHENS – Showing the lengths to which tax cheats in Greece go to avoid paying, the country’s Independent Public Revenue Authority said it had uncovered a massive fraud ring of some 100 businesses using computer software to alter cash register transactions to hide their real income.

The gadget allowed them to show tax inspectors, lower, and false turnover and sales than they had been making, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki, which reported auditors raised a technology firm which made and sold the software.

That enabled the businesses who used it – none of them were identified in keeping with Greece’s data privacy laws that allow people and businesses accused of even major crimes to keep their identities secret.

In this case, authorities said the total sales came to 25 million euros ($27.5 million) but that only one-fourth, or some 6 million euros ($6.6 million) had been reported for tax purposes, allowing the companies to keep the rest as profit.

Not even the types of companies were revealed nor were there any reports of prosecution, confiscations or closings of businesses or any kind of criminal or tax charges being brought as the country continues to struggle to get people and firms to pay what they owe.

A number of different ideas have been tried, including requirements that professionals and companies use Point-of-Service (POS) machines linked to the tax department but some of those also been fixed to hide real sales and many lawyers and doctors and others claim they are not working when people ask to pay by credit or debit card.

Despite how serious the problem of tax evasion in Greece is, there have been no reports of any major prosecutions and it can take a decade or longer to get into the notoriously slow judicial system where scores of thousands of cases are backlogged.