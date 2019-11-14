PM Mitsotakis in Thessaloniki for “Thessaloniki Summit 2019”

THESSALONIKI- Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to go to Thessaloniki on Thursday to participate in the Thessaloniki Summit 2019, organised by the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece.

At 15:30 (local time), Mitsotakis is scheduled to attend a federation press conference for the presentation of a commercial mark indicating the Macedonian products of Greece at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Thessaloniki.

On the sidelines of the summit, Mitsotakis will have bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev and with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov at 18:30 and 19:30( local times), respectively.

At 20:30 (local time), the prime minister will speak at the official dinner of the 4th Thessaloniki Summit.