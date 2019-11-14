Tsipras: “We want to create the democratic-progressive party of the new era” (Vid.)

KOZANI- “We want to create the democratic and progressive party of the new era,” said main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras while speaking to Flash TV on Wednesday evening.

Referring to the party’s campaign, SYRIZA’s leader said that he intends to tour the whole of Greece to “make up for the time I lost during the years of SYRIZA’s governance, which left no room for closer contact with the people.”

According to Tsipras, the course toward the people will end with a process to refound the party and a congress at which decisions will be made on who will be the party leader and how the leader will be elected.

Asked about the Prespes Agreement, Tsipras said: “I was fully aware of the political cost but I decided to take on this cost so that the country might get rid of a millstone hanging around its neck.”