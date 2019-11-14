Renowned Physician to Help Heal Little Panagiotis-Raphael Glossiotis

By Theodore Kalmoukos November 14, 2019

World-renowned doctor, researcher and Professor Dr. Basil Darras. (Photo Courtesy Dr. Basil Darras)

BOSTON – Panagiotis-Raphael Glossiotis, an 18-month old child from Greece, has been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, also known as SMN1, and is due to arrive in Boston on November 14 to receive treatment at the famous Boston Children’s Hospital by the internationally renowned Greek-American doctor, researcher, and professor of medicine at Harvard University Dr. Basil Darras.

The doctor’s full title is: Associate Neurologist-in-Chief; Chief, Division of Clinical Neurology; Director, Neuromuscular Center and Spinal Muscular Atrophy Program Professor of Neurology, Harvard …

