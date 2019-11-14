Central Arizona College Plans Intercultural Studies in Greece during Spring Break 2020

COOLIDGE, AZ – Central Arizona College’s Communication Studies department will offer Intercultural Studies in Greece during spring break 2020, the college announced in a press release on November 11. The study abroad experience through an intercultural communication course offered in spring 2020 will allow participants to explore a variety of topics.

The immersive week in Athens, Olympia, and Delphi, March 14-22, is a great opportunity for students to explore the wonders of Greece and discuss, for example, the feats of Michael Phelps and his fellow Olympic athletes at the site where the ancient Olympics were born, and ponder life’s great questions in the footsteps of Socrates, Plato and other great philosophers of ancient Greece.

Students must complete a 10-week course in intercultural communication to participate. They will experience intercultural communication in Greek culture, explore ancient Greek history and culture, the Greek language and Greek cuisine, according to the release.

More information is available online: https://www.efcollegestudytours.com/professors-trip/2209142JW or call Professor Michelle Young, communication studies professor, at 520-494-5063 for more details.