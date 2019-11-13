PM Mitsotakis Receives “The Smile of the Child” at Maximos Mansion

ATHENS- Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday met with children from ‘The Smile of the Child’ welfare organization, on occasion of the 30 years since the signing of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which went into effect on November 20, 1990.

Some of the issues raised by the children were managing bullying, the tackling of sexual abuse via updated school methods, the fast integration of refugee children into schools, and involving children in broader awareness-raising campaigns for environmental protection.

Mitsotakis expressed his undivided support to the organization’s work and he promised the children that his government will consider their proposals and eventually incorporate the results into the education ministry’s policy.