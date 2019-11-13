Greeks and Armenians Protest Erdogan’s Visit to the White House

WASHINGTON, DC – A protest outside the White House was held on November 13 by members of AHEPA and the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) shortly before Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

Holding banners and shouting slogans such as “Erdogan leave,” “Shame on Turkey,” and “You are a terrorist,” Greek-Americans, members of AHEPA and HALC, were joined by Kurdish and Armenian demonstrators. More than 100 people gathered early in the morning at Lafayette Square opposite the White House.

The car carrying the Turkish President was driven from the back exit of the Willard Hotel to avoid the protesters. The Armenians, along with members of the HALC, asked for and changed the location of the protest in order for the Turkish President and his entourage to pass directly by them.

According to HALC members, Erdogan’s security men lowered the car windows, took photos, and cursed at the demonstrators.

“We were being photographed, cursed at, and they made the sign of the Gray Wolf,” HALC Executive Director Endy Zemenides told The National Herald.

He added, “As an American citizen, I am ashamed that our country, a country that believes in human rights and democracy, invites, warmly welcomes, and protects someone who threatens Americans with acts of violence.”