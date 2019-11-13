The First Greek-German Innovation Forum 2019 at SNF Cultural Center on November 18

ATHENS- The Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce and the German embassy in Greece are holding the first Innovation Forum 2019 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on November 18.

At the forum, Greek and German companies will have the chance to present their success stories in the sectors of energy/mobility, health and ΙΤ/telecommunications, while five workshops from as many German company groups and one Greek company will also present innovative business practices and technologies, all under the forum’s title ‘Ιnnovation as a Driver for Development: A Greek-German Collaboration’.

The forum also aims to highlight aspects of Greek-German cooperation in research and innovation at governmental level, by way of a presentation by Thomas Rachel, the German state secretary to the Federal minister of Education and Research.

Greek Education Minister Niki Kerameus and Deputy Minister of Development and Investments Ioannis Tsakiris will also attend the forum.

A logo will also be shown for the first time, the one which will represent Germany as the honored country at the Thessaloniki International Expo in 2020.