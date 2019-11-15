Symphonic Rebetiko Delights at Athens’ Olympia Theater (Video)

ATHENS – Eleftherios Kalkanis, Music Director of the Symphony Orchestra of the Municipality of Athens guided with his baton and Betty Harlafti led with her silken voice and charm, singing, introducing her fellow musicians, welcoming the audience, and inviting them to participate during a magical evening of Symphonic Rebetiko in Athens on November 7.

The Olympia City Music Theatre – Maria Callas Hall was packed. The orchestra, both balconies, and all the boxes were filled with people thrilled to hear the songs …