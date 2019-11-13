The 10th Annual Metropolitan Evangelos Ambassador Awards Banquet in NJ

CINNAMINSON, NJ – The 10th annual Metropolitan Evangelos Ambassador Awards Banquet was held on November 10 at the beautiful Merion Caterers and Special Events hall in Cinnaminson, NJ. Over 400 members of the Greek-Orthodox community of the Delaware Valley came out to celebrate dozens of dedicated and talented individuals who were honored by the Metropolis of New Jersey in eight different categories; Parish Honoree, Philoptochos Honoree, Religious Educator Honoree, Youth Worker Honoree, Ambassador of Hope, Ambassador of Faith, Ambassador of Peace, and Ambassador of Love.

Performing the National Anthem of The United States was Theodora Psitos of St. George in Media, PA, and performing the National Anthem of Greece was Panagiota Georgiou of St. Thomas in Cherry Hill, NJ. John Vasiliou from St. Demetrios in Upper Darby, PA was selected as Master of Ceremonies for the 5th time in the 10 years of the Banquet.

One of the highlights of the evening was hearing speeches from two finalists of the 2019 Metropolis Oratorical Festival, Sofia Pennia of Holy Trinity in Wilmington, DE, and Nicholas Psilopoulos of Holy Trinity in Egg Harbor, NJ.

Afterwards, Metropolitan Evangelos personally handed out each award plaque to the recipients and concluded the evening by offering words of encouragement to the youth and reminded everyone that the Metropolis of New Jersey’s future is shining bright, led by the youth