Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Brussels

BRUSSELS – His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited Brussels on Saturday, November. The clergy and laity of the Holy Metropolis of Belgium extended a warm welcome to the Patriarch at the Cathedral of Archangels Michael and Gabriel in Brussels, where he presided over the Vespers Service and the Divine Liturgy on the following day.

It was an historic moment for Orthodoxy in Belgium and in addition to the clergy of the Holy Metropolis of Belgium, Orthodox Hierarchs, the group of Bishops of the Roman Catholic Church and its Head, Archbishop Jozef De Kesel of Mechelen-Brussels, political figures of Belgium, diplomats from different Orthodox countries, and also Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate from Europe and America also attended the services presided by His All Holiness.

Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium and Exarch of the Netherlands and Luxembourg welcomed the Patriarch to the Headquarters of the Holy Metropolis and on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee spoke of the future of the Metropolis. The Patriarch also spoke with great enthusiasm of the historical course of the Metropolis – an ecclesiastical Eparchy of the Ecumenical Throne – and of its continues progress.