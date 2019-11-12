The Trip to Greece Film to Be Released Summer 2020

NEW YORK – The Trip to Greece, a film comedy directed Michael Winterbottom and starring British actors Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, is set to be released in the United States in the summer of 2020 by the distributor IFC Films which made the announcement on November 8, The Wrap reported.

The film is the fourth in the comedy film franchise which began as the BBC television series The Trip in which Coogan and Brydon played fictionalized versions of themselves on a restaurant tour of northern England. The TV series was edited into a feature film in 2010 and continued with the sequels The Trip to Italy (2014) and The Trip to Spain (2016).

In 2019, The Trip was ranked 95th on The Guardian’s list of the 100 best TV shows of the 21st century. The Trip to Greece began filming in June 2019.

The Wrap report included the film’s official synopsis, “When Odysseus left Troy it took him 10 years to get back to his home in Ithaca. Steve and Rob have only six days on their own personal odyssey in The Trip to Greece. On the way they argue about tragedy and comedy, astronomy and biology, myth, history, democracy, and the meaning of life!

Featuring locations such as: Temple of Apollo at Delphi, the Ancient Agora of Athens, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, the unique island of Hydra, the Caves of Diros, Nestor’s Palace, Niokastro Fortress in Pylos, and Ancient Stagira, as well as a lot of shooting in restaurants and hotels in Athens, Hydra, Lesvos, Chalkidiki, Pelion, Kavala, and at the Peloponnese.”

“We have traveled all over Europe with Steve, Rob, and Michael in what is the most successful and tasty independent franchise and we can’t wait to present U.S. audiences with the latest trip to Greece,” IFC Films Executive Vice President of acquisitions and productions Arianna Bocco said in a statement, The Wrap reported.

Lisa Schwartz, co-president of IFC Films said in a statement, “We’re so thrilled to add the fourth installment of a really successful franchise for IFC Films. It seems fitting as we enter our 20th year as a distributor to be able to join forces with such a central director in the IFC story,” The Wrap reported.