Archbishop Elpidophoros Visits OCA Headquarters

SYOSSET, NY – Archbishop Elpidophoros visited Metropolitan Tikhon at the Chancery of the Orthodox Church in America (OCA). The two hierarchs exchanged formal greetings in the St. Sergius Chapel, where they restated the importance of developing a brotherly relationship between the Archdiocese and the OCA through concrete practical projects and collaboration.

A lunch followed, during which Metropolitan Tikhon and Archbishop Elpidophoros discussed possible initiatives to realize their desire to strengthen their relationship and Archbishop Elpidophoros insisted on the importance of Eucharistic concelebration as the cornerstone of Orthodox unity in the country.

It is noted here that The Orthodox Church in America, known as OCA, is the former Russian Metropolia which was declared “autocephalous” in 1970 by the Patriarchate of Moscow. It is emphasized that only the Ecumenical Patriarchate has the ecclesiological right and historic privilege to grant autocephaly to local Orthodox Churches.