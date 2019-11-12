Xi Jinping: I Agree that the Parthenon Sculptures Should Return… You Will Have our Support

ATHENS- “Not only do I agree that the Parthenon Sculptures should be returned but you will have our support, because we also have many of our own artifacts from Chinese civilisation that are outside the country and that we are trying to bring back home,” stated visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping to President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos, during their visit to the Acropolis Museum on Tuesday.

Xi Jinping made the statement while standing in front of the Caryatids in the Acropolis Museum, where he was given a tour.

Pavlopoulos asked the Chinese President for his support in securing the return of the Parthenon Sculptures from the British Museum: “[Their] place is here and not in the British Museum. They are holding them illegally. We are asking for your support,” Pavlopoulos said.

After visiting the museum, Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his two-day official visit to Greece and departed from Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” early on Tuesday afternoon.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias represented the Greek government and saw him off at the airport.