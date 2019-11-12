AHEPA New Rochelle Remembers Veterans and Adopts Service Dog

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – On November 10, The James Plevritis – Joseph C. Keane Chapter # 405 of New Rochelle paid tribute, honored, expressed gratitude and respect and pride to the community’s veterans who have served and continue to serve in the United States armed forces during times of war and peace. The event included the presentation of the colors, the National Anthems of the U.S. and Greece, and the names of the deceased and living members announced by Father Andrew.

In addition, the Chapter fulfilled its pledge of $15,000 with payment for an AHEPA Service Dog to Past Supreme Governor and National Projects Chairman George Karatzia and to Co-Chairman Bob Fourniadis participating in the presentation. Also participating in the presentation were Past Supreme Governor Chris Diamantoukos and Supreme Governor Tom Dushas.

Brother Karatzia, in his emotional remarks stated that AHEPA continues to raise awareness, about the consequences of PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and the extraordinary efforts to improve quality of life of veterans made possible through Service Dogs. To date the AHEPA National project has raised more than $504,000 for 31 Service Dogs.

The impressive ceremony included veteran David Castro, his wife Wanda, and Service Dog Hunter, who were in the forefront of the chapter’s large delegation marching to the altar. The Chapter’s service dog is named “Keane” in honor of its distinguished Past President, Joseph C. Keane, who led the Chapter for 27 years and is also a veteran. The community responded with a standing ovation for the ceremony.

Chapter President Harry Fotiadis concluded the presentation by thanking all those attending and announced the entire congregation of close to 300 people were invited to the Chapter’s brunch which was held in the parish’s Social Hall.

“It was one of the Chapter’s finest moments, a proud group of more than 165 members,” Chapter Vice Chair James Zafiros told The National Herald.