The Elysians Launches a New Online Platform with Pop-Up Event in SOHO Dec. 6-8

By Eleni Sakellis November 12, 2019

The Elysians launches a new online platform with a creative pop-up event in SOHO December 6-8. Photo: Courtesy of The Elysians

NEW YORK – Co-founders Vicki Vasilopoulos and Athina Vosinaki joined forces to form The Elysians Project, which is a Gateway to the U.S. market for Hellenic creative individuals. In recent years, many young, well-educated and inspired Greek designers and entrepreneurs started to ”think outside the box,” trying to expand their business in new markets. These young cutting-edge designers and entrepreneurs with their unique designs and ideas are unveiling the New Hellenic Story.

Vasilopoulos and Vosinaki are actively seeking exceptional, hand-made, inspired …

