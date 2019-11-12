The Elysians Launches a New Online Platform with Pop-Up Event in SOHO Dec. 6-8

NEW YORK – Co-founders Vicki Vasilopoulos and Athina Vosinaki joined forces to form The Elysians Project, which is a Gateway to the U.S. market for Hellenic creative individuals. In recent years, many young, well-educated and inspired Greek designers and entrepreneurs started to ”think outside the box,” trying to expand their business in new markets. These young cutting-edge designers and entrepreneurs with their unique designs and ideas are unveiling the New Hellenic Story.

Vasilopoulos and Vosinaki are actively seeking exceptional, hand-made, inspired …