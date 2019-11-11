Greek Saffron, Kiwifruit Get Green Light for Export to China

ATHENS- Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Makis Voridis on Monday announced the signing of two agreements with the General Customs Directorate of China, which will see the export of two of Greece’s most emblematic products, saffron and kiwifruit, to the Chinese market.

The President of the Kozani Cooperative of Saffron, Nikos Patsouras, welcomed the agreement and mentioned how this justifies all the recent efforts to crack the Chinese market.

“We are starting the export of saffron to China as of tomorrow, quite literally, even though we were ready for this three years ago; we have all the necessary equipment and technical infrastructure,” and added that “we can’t, obviously, provide saffron for the entire Chinese market, but we can claim a small portion of it.”

The Kozani Cooperative of Saffron was founded in 1971, consists of 1,000 members and has the exclusive right to collect, pack and distribute red Kozani saffron.