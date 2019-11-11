Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops is a Failure

My stupid request is for our A.B. Elpidophoros to adjourn and dissolve the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops (“ACOB”) for the good it is doing. The latest recent meeting of the ACOB reveals how infinitely lame and weak their commitment to unity really is. Shame on you Bishops for falsely attempting to unify the ethnic divisions under the guise of gathering together periodically to showboat your specious desire for Orthodox unity.

If you, dear spiritual fathers, are going to meet, please don’t act like shamans. At least come on to your worshippers doing something spectacular. Why are we, the faithful, disillusioned when you produce little but a wornout public statement, a replica of a dozen years past. Why not a list of items which concern your people like jobs, abortion, when is a baby a human, racism, a dynamic program for more Christians to be allowed to enter the U.S. or erudite spiritual papers. Then how about a strong statement of support for our fellow Christians, the Catholics, who are being torn apart by lawsuits and an anti-Catholic media. Remember they are Christians, too. When they are beaten down, we Orthodox will be next in line as we will be attacked for our elaborate ornate robes, crowns and secrecy.

Now the ACOB in its meetings does a number of transactions such as blessing the efforts of Orthodox organizations, plus! But the viral name, ACOB, that calls them together is the unity of their ethnic fiefdoms. For this they have nothing to display but a pompous show of empty resolutions.

Once again, the group ACOB photo show men past their prime, who should have been retired at age 75, except for the youthful Greek A.B.

As the ACOB meeting was held in New York, one would think to call in the New York Times, the Post and other religious editors to proclaim the result of their deliberations as our ethnic publications only have a small national audience.

We often hear and maintain that Orthodoxy is a world faith and if this is so, why don’t we stand up and shout it to the world. Keeping matters secret or only energizing the ethnic press serves to reinforce the public mind that our decisions, projects and proposals are secret and mysterious. We should be calling the outside press and formulating press releases as an example of the way the A.B. has announced the resumption and completion of the St. Nicholas Shrine in 2021.

Dear faithful, this is the 21st century and it seems as if only the bad news gets traction. As our Orthodox message is true and has been validated, we must endeavor to let the world know that we own the faith and desire to share our religion with all. Frankly, our esteemed Greek A.B. got a learning experience at the ACOB meeting. With all the problems we are enduring at the GOC, I believe the efforts of the A.B. should be devoted to their solution. Why meet with the ACOB when they can’t blow their collected noses without the approval of their home offices some several thousand miles away and ignorant of the chaos they are causing in America because of their “spiritual” yet personal intransigence. For all of their proud worthiness, they wish to rule their American enclaves in the distinct European style not having a clue that this is America where freedom reigns.

Our revered Patriarch Bartholomew said, “Every place has one bishop.” Well, now—if the ACOB were so interested in the unity of the Orthodox church, one would think they would start by busting up the thirteen or more bishops and metropolitans in the Chicago cloister. By that I mean, assigning them to places where Orthodox values are truly needed. That is, to crime infested areas like: St. Louis, southern Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles—the list goes on.

I can hear it now, loud and clear, that is patently unjust. Then tell me, how does it serve Orthodoxy at large to have thirteen or more of our Orthodox hierarchy in an area of 75 miles radius.

To allow and permit this current status to continue magnifies their failure to agree, and is a shameful attitude on the part of our hierarchy who talk the talk of Orthodox unity but who are afraid to walk the walk.

It appears that our ethnic jurisdictions in America, their stone-walling unity because they fear they would end up being swallowed by the GOC, a position they despise which would require them to publicly begin preaching Christ as their much early exemplary missionaries and prophets.

Of course, such an occurrence is highly unlikely, as I had written previously, the pattern of unity would be hard planned to an orderly five to 10 years to unite Orthodoxy in America. This is probably the only feasible method which can be accomplished with the approval of the ACOB and their overseas marionette handlers.

The ACOB will meet again in May of 2020. If the bishops cannot demonstrate a plan or plans ready to start realistically an honest desire to unite the Orthodox church in America, they may as well consider changing the focus of their ACOB name and meeting and just put to rest any desire to fulfill the mission for which they were assigned.

It’s just you and I standing in the pews. If you haven’t asked, I’ll ask it for you: Where is the beautiful simplicity of Orthodoxy, revering our God without the heavy baggage of outdated rules, pedestrian Orthodox traditions which seem to divert and interfere with our personal attempt to praise and love God and abide by the Commandments.

