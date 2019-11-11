PM Mitsotakis Refers to Government’s Initiative to Reunite Parthenon Sculptures

ATHENS- Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the Greek government’s initiative for the reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures during a lunch in honour of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, currently on an official visit to Greece.

“Thank you very much for the opportunity to eat together in this wonderful place, with this very beautiful view of the Acropolis’ Sacred Rock [Acropolis Hill]. You will also have the opportunity, tomorrow, to visit the Acropolis Museum to see for yourself how important Greece’s request for the reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures is. As you can see, half of the Sculptures are in the Acropolis Museum and the other half are replicas, because the originals are in the British Museum,” Mitsotakis said.